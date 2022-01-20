Split Rock in Permian Expansion
Split Rock Resources LLC has announced that it has acquired non-operated Permian Basin oil and gas assets from a “private seller” for a cash purchase price of $97.5 million.
The acquisition primarily consists of core non-operated assets located in the Delaware Basin in Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico, as well as in the Midland Basin in Glasscock County, Texas, Split Rock Resources outlined. The assets are said to currently be producing approximately 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and are said to include approximately 1,000 net acres with “substantial” drilling inventory targeting the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring and additional formations.
Split Rock Resources noted that the assets are operated by a “diverse group of top tier companies” and added that 2022 development activities are expected to increase daily production rates to over 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Founded in 2018, Split Rock Resources is an affiliate of North Hudson Resource Partners LP and an independent oil and gas company based in Fort Worth, Texas. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of non-operated oil and gas assets primarily in the Permian Basin, DJ Basin and Haynesville Shale, according to its website.
In September 2019, Split Rock Resources announced the expansion of its oil and gas investment partnership with North Hudson Resource Partners LP with $140 million in total capital commitments. North Hudson Resource Partners LP is described as a Houston-based private equity firm focused on middle market upstream and midstream energy investments in North America.
According to its website, Split Rock Resources, together with North Hudson Resource Partners LP, currently owns interests in over 1,000 wells with 27 operating partners. Split Rock Resources’ top operators and partners include EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum, PDC Energy and Civitas Resources, the company’s site highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Goldman Sachs Sees Oil at $96 This Year
- Frontier Exploration Drilling In 2021 Hits Lowest Point Ever Recorded
- Enauta Extends Charter Of Atlanta Field FPSO
- Reuters Says Chesapeake Nears $2.4B Deal for Chief Oil
- Norway Offers New Offshore Licenses To 28 Oil Firms
- Heerema To Use Sleipnir For Installation Of Six Marjan Jackets
- ADNOC CEO Visits Injured Workers
- Baker Hughes Orders Surge 28 Percent
- Frontera Discovers Hydrocarbons in Ecuador
- China Looks to Resell LNG
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- North America Adds 63 Rigs Week on Week
- Ex-Shell, Schlumberger Rep Bags Well-Safe Team Lead Role
- Valaris Hot Streak Continues With Two More Rig Deals
- Exxon To Become Net-Zero Company By 2050
- Ex-ConocoPhillips Rep Joining OGUK
- USA Announces $420MM Clean Energy Breakthrough Fund
- Successful GOM Drilling Enables Low-Cost Development
- Vitol Group Says Oil Prices May Rise Even More
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work