Spirit Finds More Gas at Grove
Spirit Energy has revealed that it has found more gas at the Grove field by penetrating an undrained part of the North East area of the asset.
The Grove North East development well (49/10a-G7) encountered carboniferous reservoir units at the target depth, with around 250 feet, gross, of gas-bearing B & C sandstones present, Spirit noted. The reservoir quality, sand thickness, and gas column height were said to be within the pre-drill expectations and the well was completed for production. As a result of the find, the life of the Grove field could be “significantly extended”, according to the company.
“We achieved first gas from the well on 25 August,” Girish Kabra, Spirit Energy’s director for North Sea operated assets, said in a company statement. “The production is in line with subsurface prognosis and pre-drill estimates,” he added.
Kabra noted that the commercial discovery is important for Grove as it opens up future growth opportunities in and around the license blocks. “The discovery adds volumes and prolongs the Grove field life from 2022 to at least 2028,” Kabra went on to say.
The Spirit director noted that the project was sanctioned in a relatively low gas price environment in 2020 to support the supply chain activities through the Covid pandemic.
“Drilling was made possible by efforts of our team and supply chain partners to reduce drilling costs and through the re-use of facilities, which also contributed to lowering the carbon intensity,” he said. “The Grove well demonstrates ability to deliver life extension opportunities in the North Sea basin, as we did with the Chestnut and York fields,” Kabra continued.
Grove is situated in the Greater Markham Area (GMA) hub on the UK Continental Shelf, close to the UK - Netherlands median line. The GMA hub spans both the UK and Dutch Continental Shelves and comprises the Markham, Chiswick, Grove and Kew fields. The Grove field and Grove North East are operated by Spirit Energy, which holds a 92.5 percent stake, with RockRose holding the remaining 7.5 percent share.
Spirit announced back in January that it would drill a new well in the Grove North East area. In a company statement at the time, Spirit noted that, if the infill well was a success, the life of the Grove field could be extended by five years to 2028.
Spirit is an exploration and production company with 33 producing fields and a workforce of 1,100 people, its website highlights. The business has bases in the UK, the Netherlands and Norway.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
