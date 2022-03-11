Spirit Energy Tags DeepOcean, Heerema For North Sea Decom Job

DeepOcean and Heerema have been selected by Spirit Energy to remove and dispose of the operator's North Sea decommissioning portfolio.

DeepOcean, the ocean services provider, has been selected by Spirit Energy Production UK for removal and disposal services of the operator’s North Sea decommissioning portfolio. The contract has been secured in partnership with Heerema Marine Contractors with neither company disclosing the contract’s value.

The EPRD (engineering, preparations, removal, and disposal) contract includes both firm work and optional scope that can be called off by the client during the contract period. DeepOcean will lead its part of the work out of its office in Aberdeen, UK.

The firm scope involves decommissioning of A-Fields and Ensign fields, while the optional work includes a range of up to ten fields in the southern North Sea region, in both UK and Dutch sectors. In its statement, Heerema Marine Contractors informed its firm scope involves the EPRD of the Audrey A, Audrey B, and Ensign platforms, while the optional work includes an additional five platforms in the southern North Sea region of the UK and Dutch sectors.

“This is a substantial contract for DeepOcean. We have significantly strengthened our workforce in Aberdeen in the past 18 months to enable us to take on more large projects such as this. We look forward to supporting Spirit Energy’s decommissioning efforts,” said Robin Mawhinney, Head of UK at DeepOcean’s office in Aberdeen.

Following a joint tender submitted in cooperation with Heerema Marine Contractors, both firms have secured contracts that will be executed under a tripartite Collaboration Agreement.

DeepOcean will be responsible for the removal and recycling of all subsea assets at the relevant fields, while Heerema will perform the removal and recycling of the topside and substructures. The subsea scope will engage a variety of vessels within the DeepOcean versatile fleet and typically includes subsea structures, rigid pipelines, flexibles, umbilicals, and mattresses as well as providing associated engineering and project management services.

“Early engagement and close co-operation with Heerema during the tender phase have allowed us to develop an execution strategy that is centered around collaboration, capability, and flexibility. Providing smart solutions for our customers’ challenges is key in today’s market, and this award acknowledges our ability to deliver innovative, cost-efficient, and safe recycling solutions that meet their expectations,” adds Mawhinney.

