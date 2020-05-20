Spirit Energy Awards Complex Modifications Contract

PD&MS formed its relationship with Spirit Energy in 2018 via a contract for decommissioning work. PHOTO SOURCE: PD&MS Group

Spirit Energy has awarded PD&MS Group a new three-year contract with options for a further three year-extension for complex modifications work, Aberdeen, U.K.-headquartered engineering and design specialist PD&MS reported Tuesday.

PD&MS did not specify the value of the new multimillion-pound contract.

“We’re delighted to have secured this contract with a key strategic and forward-thinking client,” Liam O’Neil, PD&MS’ vice president of operations and projects, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

O’Neill added the three-year campaign includes onshore and offshore scopes.

“Complex modification projects have the potential to generate significant value through maximizing the life of our assets,” explained Donald Martin, contract owner with Spirit Energy. “Together with PD&MS we are working to develop credible and predictable investment opportunities which will enhance recovery, lower operating costs and optimize our project execution model.”

As Rigzone reported in March 2018, PD&MS previously won a decommissioning contract from Spirit for in work in the Morecambe Bay area in the East Irish Sea.

“PD&MS remains committed to the U.K. Continental Shelf and, despite the challenges that face our industry right now, we are confident that our highly flexible and progressive offering across the full asset lifecycle can support operators to deliver safe and cost effective solutions over the longer term,” commented Simon Rio, CEO of PD&MS. “Our latest win with Spirit Energy is a testament to the strength and depth of our business and we look forward to working in partnership in the years ahead.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.