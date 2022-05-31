Spirit Completes Norwegian Assets And Statfjord Stake Sale For $1B+

Spirit Energy has completed the sale of its Norwegian business to Sval Energi as well as the entire Statfjord field for a total of just under $1.1 billion.

UK company Spirit Energy has completed the sale of its Norwegian business to Sval Energi as well as the entire Statfjord field for a total headline consideration of just under $1.1 billion.

According to a statement provided by UK energy firm Centrica, the completion of the transaction occurred on May 31, 2022.

As part of the transaction, originally announced on December 8, 2021, all decommissioning liabilities associated with the assets – some $1 billion – will also transfer to the buyers. The final headline consideration may rise to $1.2 billion dependent on commodity prices.

"Spirit Energy will now focus on maximizing the delivery of its gas production for the UK, repurposing assets for the energy transition and decommissioning activities," Centrica said in the statement.

Sval Energi’s acquisition would add around 40,000 boe/d of production at the closing of the transaction, as well as additional resources that will take Sval’s total production to 60,000 boe/d by 2023.

In total, Sval will acquire 45 licenses – 6 operated, including 7 producing fields – 2 operated, and several developments and exploration opportunities. The main three assets in the sold portfolio are Nova, Kvitebjørn, and Ivar Aasen. It is worth noting that this is Sval’s 6th acquisition since acquiring Solveig Gas in 2019.

The acquisition has an effective date of January 1, 2021, and all 130 of Spirit Energy Norway’s workers will be transferred to Sval Energi.

As for Equinor’s acquisition of Statfjord, both parties agreed on a total consideration of $50 million, plus a contingent payment linked to commodity prices for the period between October 2021 to December 2022.

The Statfjord area spreads across the Norwegian and UK Continental Shelves and is developed by three integrated production platforms – Statfjord A, B, and C. The Norwegian part of the Statfjord field lies in blocks 33/9 and 33/12 in production license 037, while the British part is in UK block 211/25 in licenses 104 and 293. All licenses are operated by Equinor.

According to Equinor, reducing CO2 emissions will be a key priority for the field. Towards 2030, Equinor plans to reduce emissions from Statfjord by 50 percent, contributing to Equinor’s climate goals for the NCS. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions and is expected to be completed by the first half of 2022.

