Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic

Speculative positioning in oil is currently as bearish as during the early weeks of the pandemic, according to Standard Chartered.

“Speculative positioning in crude oil has been unremarkable through most of 2022, but this has changed in recent weeks,” analysts at the company stated in a new report sent to Rigzone.

“Our crude oil money-manager positioning index compares net longs across the four main New York and London-based crude contracts relative to open interest and historical norms; this index is currently more negative than those for all other commodities in our sample,” the analysts added.

“The crude oil index stands at -70.3, the lowest since mid-April 2020, about a week before WTI prices settled at a negative price. The index has fallen by 57.4 over the past three weeks; this is the largest three-week fall since February 2020, just before the temporary collapse of the OPEC+ agreement,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the analysts noted that oil market fundamentals are far more supportive than they were in early 2020, highlighting that demand is not collapsing due to a pandemic and producers are not engaged in a price war.

“However, oil has tended to be caught in the backwash from top-down macro trades,” the analysts said.

“A negative U.S. economic data point causes oil to be sold as recessionary fears increase, but a positive data point can also cause oil selling through being USD-positive and negative for risk assets. There is always interplay between those effects, but in the past three weeks oil has tended to fall after both good and bad economic data,” the analysts stated.

“Sentiment had been buoyed by hopes of China reopening, but as timescales dragged many traders preferred to make that trade in metals markets instead. We think many of the new shorts are relatively weak and will soon be covered, helping to shore up oil’s downside; however, in the short term the market is likely to accentuate the negative,” the analysts continued.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent is trading at $78.11 per barrel, while the price of WTI is trading at $73.49 per barrel. Both commodities have seen a notable drop since early November, when Brent closed above $98 per barrel and WTI closed near $92 per barrel.

The first cases of novel coronavirus were first detected in China in December 2019, with the virus spreading rapidly to other countries across the world, WHO notes on its website, adding that this led the organization to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020, and to characterize the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

As of December 7, 5.28pm CET, there have been 642.37 million cases of Covid-19, with 6.62 million deaths, according to the latest figures from WHO. As of December 5, a total of 12.99 billion vaccine doses have been administered, WHO shows on its site.

China’s weekly Covid-19 case numbers increased in the week commencing November 28 after seven consecutive weeks of declines, according to WHO, which showed that there were 146,141 confirmed cases last week. The weekly Covid-19 case peak for China was seen in the week commencing May 23, at 576,367 cases, WHO outlines on its site.

