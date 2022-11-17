Speculating on Freeport's Restart Is a Loser's Game

Speculating on Freeport LNG’s restart timeline is a loser’s game, according to Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen, who made the statement in a market note sent to Rigzone this week.

In the note, Allen highlighted that Freeport LNG was expected to come back online this month, but added that “news is sparse, and as time passes, the chances of its resumption are diminishing”.

Allen outlined that resuming Freeport LNG output by year-end “would provide the boost in demand that bullish market participants have been anticipating, resulting in an upside catalyst for prices”.

In a separate report sent to Rigzone this week, analysts at Standard Chartered noted that market concerns had increased that the partial restart of Freeport LNG’s Quintana Island export facility could be pushed back into the first quarter of 2023.

“According to media reports, the company has told buyers it will likely cancel shipments previously scheduled for November and December, with work continuing on repairs, and regulatory approvals outstanding,” the Standard Chartered analysts stated in the report.

When Rigzone asked Freeport LNG when it will restart its Quintana Island export facility, the company’s director of corporate communications, Heather Browne, said, “we are continuing to progress our work towards the safe restart of our liquefaction facility”.

“That work includes obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals required for the restart,” Browne added.

“Freeport LNG is not commenting on the continued market speculation about our facility’s restart and we do not comment on our commercial activity or our customers’ cargoes,” Browne went on to state.

On November 11, Freeport LNG highlighted that “false information” circulated last Friday about the restart of Freeport LNG’s liquefaction facility.

“Freeport LNG has not made an any public statements today [November 11] regarding the restart of our liquefaction facility,” Freeport LNG said in a company statement posted on its website.

“Any Tweets and/or posts on Freeport LNG branded letterhead that may have been obtained or published, are reporting false information and are not legitimate, official public information from Freeport LNG,” the company added.

On November 15, Freeport LNG published the results of an independent, third-party root cause failure analysis report on the June 8 incident that occurred at its liquefaction facility. The update did not mention a restart timeline.

On June 14, Freeport LNG stated on its site that, at approximately 11:40AM CT on June 8, an incident occurred at the Freeport LNG liquefaction plant on Quintana Island, Texas, that resulted in the release of LNG. This led to the formation and ignition of a natural gas vapor cloud, and subsequent fire at the facility, Freeport LNG said in the statement, adding that there were no injuries, and noting that at no time did the incident pose a threat to the surrounding community.

