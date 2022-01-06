SPE Offshore Europe Event Postponed Again
The organizers of SPE Offshore Europe have revealed that they have postponed the event.
Organizers outlined that the postponement was made in alignment with Scottish government guidance on the coronavirus situation. SPE Offshore Europe, which was due to take place on February 1-4, 2022, at P&J Live in Aberdeen, has now been rescheduled to take place at the same venue from September 5-8, 2023.
“The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees and staff is our priority,” Jonathan Heastie, the portfolio director of energy and marine at Reed Exhibitions, co-organizer with the Society of Petroleum Engineers of SPE Offshore Europe, said in a company statement.
“We were excited for the return of SPE Offshore Europe to Aberdeen in February 2022, but it is clear that given the current situation it would not be in the best interests of our community to go ahead. The decision is made with a heavy heart and I am thankful for the wonderful support from exhibitors and all those who had been working so hard to make the show a success,” he added in the statement.
“It is a complex process to postpone such a large event and we will be in touch directly with our exhibitors and stakeholders in the coming days. Bookings for exhibition space for February 2022 will be guaranteed for September 2023,” Heastie continued.
The portfolio director signaled that a smaller, themed event may be staged later in 2022 if industry demand is sufficient.
“We will have discussions with industry and our stakeholders about the possibility of holding an event focused on the energy transition in Aberdeen later in 2022,” he said.
“This would build on the extensive, high-quality content that we had lined up for February to support a fair energy transition,” Heastie added.
Current Covid-19 guidelines from the Scottish government concerning events include capacity limits of 100 at indoor standing functions and 200 at indoor seated functions, according to the Scottish government website. In addition, there must be a distance of one meter between groups of up to three households at all indoor and outdoor events, the Scottish government notes on its site.
In June last year, the organizers of SPE Offshore Europe 2021 announced that the show’s face to face event was moving to February 1-4, 2022, and that the conference would run virtually from September 7-10, 2021.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
