SPE Launches 2026 Offshore Achievement Awards

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen announced that it had launched the 2026 Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA).

The awards “celebrat[e]… excellence across the energy spectrum”, according to the statement, which highlighted that next year’s iteration marks the 39th “year of recognizing outstanding achievements that drive innovation and excellence across the offshore energy industry”.

“Building on the success of previous years, the 2026 OAAs continue to reward groundbreaking technologies, exceptional company growth, and the remarkable contributions of individuals who shape the future of energy,” SPE Aberdeen said in the statement.

“From emerging innovators to industry veterans, the awards celebrate those who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and vision in advancing the sector,” it added.

Entries are now open to all UK registered companies operating within the oil and gas and renewables sectors, the statement noted. The ceremony will take place on March 5 in Aberdeen, the statement revealed.

The 2026 award categories “span the full breadth of offshore energy achievements”, the statement said. They can be seen in full below:

Emerging Technology

Field Proven Technology

Collaboration

Sustainability

Skills Development

Offshore Workplace of Choice

Inclusivity Champion

Industry Expert

Young Professionals

Industry Returner/Transferer

Significant Contribution

“The energy industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and the OAAs evolve with it,” Graham Dallas, Chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, said in the statement.

“These awards provide a vital platform to showcase the innovations, partnerships, and individual excellence that will define our industry’s future. We encourage organizations and individuals across the entire energy spectrum to share their success stories,” Dallas added.

“We’re thrilled to have Bilfinger return as Principal Sponsor for the second year running. Their ongoing support reinforces our shared commitment to celebrating the innovations and individuals driving our industry forward,” he continued.

Rod Agnew, Vice President of Offshore Services at Bilfinger UK, said in the statement, “at Bilfinger, we are driven by innovation and committed to recognizing excellence”.

“The Offshore Achievement Awards perfectly reflect these values, shining a spotlight on the exceptional talent and innovation that propels our industry forward and celebrates leadership in the Offshore market,” Agnew added.

“Our sponsorship of the OAAs is more than a commitment - it’s an investment in the pursuit of progress and innovation,” he continued.

“We are proud to continue as platinum sponsor for the 2026 awards and look forward to honoring the remarkable achievements that will help shape the future of offshore energy,” he went on to state.

The 2025 OAA winners, as listed on SPE Aberdeen’s website, can be seen below:

Emerging Technology

Winner - Puls8

Highly Commended - Cavitas Energy

Field Proven Technology

TechnipFMC

Collaboration

Wood

Sustainability

ASCO

Skills Development

Winner - Stats Group

Highly Commended - Aberdeenshire Council Foundation Apprenticeships

Offshore Workplace of Choice

Serica – Bruce Platform

Inclusivity Champion

Winner - Stork

Highly Commended - Weatherford

Industry Expert

Professor Jon Gluyas, The National Geothermal Centre

Young Professionals

Winner - Stuart Hamilton, Fugro

Highly Commended - Nandini Nagra, bp

Industry Returner/Transferer

Laura Beaton, Wood

Significant Contribution

Sir Ian Wood

The SPE connects professionals from all corners of the oil and gas sector, fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth, SPE’s website states. The Aberdeen Section is one of the largest of all the SPE Sections across the world with around 1,500 members, SPE Aberdeen’s site notes.

“We aim to enable the global oil and gas E&P industry to share technical knowledge needed to meet the world’s energy needs in a safe and environmentally responsible and climate sensitive manner,” SPE Aberdeen’s site states.

“To do this we collect, disseminate, and exchange technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources, energy transition and related technologies for the public benefit; and to provide opportunities for all industry and academic professionals to enhance their technical and professional competence,” it adds.

