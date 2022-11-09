Sparrows Wins Kwame Nkrumah FPSO Crane Maintenance Deal
Sparrows Group, the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil’s FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana.
The win follows a previous contract announcement in Angola earlier this year and expands Sparrows’ existing presence in the Africa region while being backed by over 45 years of global experience.
Sparrows will be responsible for the maintenance, performance, and reliability of the main deck cranes installed and in operation onboard the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah, as well as the delivery of deck technicians and core specialists.
In addition, the organization will oversee the project management, troubleshooting, equipment changeouts, and technical engineering support related to the crane maintenance services. Sparrows will also provide certification of cranes, lifting equipment, hoists, winches, and rigging loft inventory management services.
“With over three decades of experience working in Africa, we’re delighted to be applying that knowledge and expertise to a new asset in the region. Africa currently presents a lot of exciting opportunities and is a major player in the energy space, so gaining a further foothold and expanding our in-country experience here is key to Sparrows’ growth, as well as demonstrating our commitment to the region,” Stewart Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Sparrows, said.
In addition to work secured in Ghana and Angola, Sparrows has recently been awarded an operations and maintenance project on a newly converted Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) offshore Gabon.
Sparrows currently has operations in several African countries including Angola, Ghana, Congo, Gabon, Senegal, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, and South Africa, and employs over 100 people across the continent.
