Sparrows To Provide Crane Maintenance Services Off Angola
Engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors Sparrows Group has secured a three-year contract to provide crane operations and maintenance services offshore Luanda, Angola.
Sparrows said that the agreement covers ten pedestal cranes and six line and rescue craft boats across the field’s four assets.
Having held the contract since 2005, Sparrows will continue to manage the operation, inspection, load testing, structural repairs, major, and general maintenance of the cranes, as well as the delivery of highly skilled crane operators, technicians, and core specialists.
Also, the organization will be responsible for project management, troubleshooting, equipment changeouts, and technical engineering support. All refurbishment and repair work scopes will be undertaken at Sparrows’ facility in Luanda.
“We’ve worked in Africa for over three decades and the region continues to be an integral part of our global growth strategy. So much so that we invested in a new workshop, office space and training facilities in 2020 which has allowed us to continue delivering in-country equipment repairs and refurbishments for our customers as well as providing local skills development,” Stewart Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Sparrows, said.
“This contract win is testament to the dedication of our Africa team who have worked diligently to overcome complex travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We’re delighted to continue the excellent collaborative and trusted client relationship which has prospered over several years,” Mitchell added.
Sparrows currently employs over 100 technicians and experts in its Africa team, including in-country and based at its headquarters in Aberdeen, which is supported by a global workforce across over 20 facilities worldwide.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Russia Supply Interruption Risk Has Increased
- UK Faces Importing 80 Percent of Its Gas
- OPEC+ Ditches IEA Data Amid Rift
- TIPRO Picks Jud Walker As New Chairman
- Santos Action Plan Steering Towards Net-Zero By 2040
- Texas Governor Hosts Series of Energy Roundtables
- Pluto Gas Processing In Karratha Plant Starts Ahead Of Time
- Oil Consumers Take Control of Market
- Singapore Giants Hope To Combine Businesses By End Of April
- Equinor Taps Havfram For Firefly Offshore Wind Project
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.
- Norwest Energy Sees Incredible Results In Perth Basin Well
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known