Sparrows To Provide Crane Maintenance Services Off Angola

Engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors Sparrows Group has secured a three-year contract to provide crane operations and maintenance services offshore Luanda, Angola.

Sparrows said that the agreement covers ten pedestal cranes and six line and rescue craft boats across the field’s four assets.

Having held the contract since 2005, Sparrows will continue to manage the operation, inspection, load testing, structural repairs, major, and general maintenance of the cranes, as well as the delivery of highly skilled crane operators, technicians, and core specialists.

Also, the organization will be responsible for project management, troubleshooting, equipment changeouts, and technical engineering support. All refurbishment and repair work scopes will be undertaken at Sparrows’ facility in Luanda.

“We’ve worked in Africa for over three decades and the region continues to be an integral part of our global growth strategy. So much so that we invested in a new workshop, office space and training facilities in 2020 which has allowed us to continue delivering in-country equipment repairs and refurbishments for our customers as well as providing local skills development,” Stewart Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Sparrows, said.

“This contract win is testament to the dedication of our Africa team who have worked diligently to overcome complex travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We’re delighted to continue the excellent collaborative and trusted client relationship which has prospered over several years,” Mitchell added.

Sparrows currently employs over 100 technicians and experts in its Africa team, including in-country and based at its headquarters in Aberdeen, which is supported by a global workforce across over 20 facilities worldwide.

