Sparrows To Continue Maintenance On Bruce Offshore Platform

Sparrows has won a three-year deal from Serica Energy for crane operations and maintenance services on the Bruce platform.

Sparrows Group, the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the international energy and industrial sectors, has announced a three-year contract award from Serica Energy for crane operations and maintenance services on the Bruce platform in the North Sea.

The organization will provide resident focal points, onshore engineering, operations, and maintenance services including engineering and technical support on site, refurbishment and repairs, as well as lifting equipment inspection as part of the scope of work.

Sparrows has held the contract with Serica Energy since 2018, but, prior to the change in ownership, worked with BP on the installation for more than two decades.

In addition, last year Sparrows was awarded a further scope of work to provide additional maintenance riggers to complement the existing contract which included operators and lifting competent persons (LCPs).

“We’ve had a positive start to 2022, this contract extension – and additional scope for personnel – really demonstrates the confidence and trust that Serica Energy has in Sparrows and our offering,” Stewart Mitchell, CEO at Sparrows, said.

“We’ve been working on the Bruce platform since the late 90s and have a lot of historical knowledge of the asset. We’re delighted to continue our legacy there with renewed crane operation and maintenance services for the coming years” Mitchell added.

The Bruce complex is located in blocks 9/9a, 9/8a and 9/9b. It lies 210 miles northeast of Aberdeen in the UK sector of the Northern North Sea.

The Bruce complex consists of three bridge-linked platforms – a production utilities quarters platform with quarters for 168 people, a drilling platform, and a compression and reception platform which hosts reception and compression facilities.

The subsea Keith and Rhum fields are both tied back to the Bruce complex where they are transported and processed for export. Gas is exported via the Frigg pipeline to the St Fergus terminal and liquids are exported via the Forties Pipeline System.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com