Sparrows Nets Chevron Contract

Sparrows Group has announced that it has secured a contract with Chevron Australia for work on the Gorgon and Wheatstone natural gas facilities.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, the company described the award as significant, noting that it marks the company’s first large contract in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Sparrows Group highlighted that, under the deal, it will support the safety and reliability of Chevron’s onshore and offshore lifting operations by providing inspection and maintenance services for cranes and lifting equipment.

The contract will see Sparrows Group manage the routine inspection, maintenance, and recertification of a variety of crane types located at both facilities, including offshore pedestal, fixed plant, bridge, gantry, and monorail cranes. In addition, lifting and rigging equipment for operations will be supplied, inspected, and maintained by Sparrows and delivered in accordance with Chevron’s safety requirements. Sparrows said it will hire local personnel including lifting engineers, mechanical and electrical technicians, rope access, inspectors, and crane supervisors.

“The upkeep of maintenance and inspection is paramount on production facilities like these to ensure the safety of critical lifting operations,” Stewart Mitchell, Sparrows Group’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“Australia is a key region for us, and it has huge potential given the importance of liquified natural gas as an energy transition fuel. Currently we are working on several LNG facilities across Australia, and we aim to expand the delivery of our specialist maintenance, repair, inspection, and NDT services to our customers here,” he added.

“The Pilbara region is an important growth location for Sparrows and we are pleased to be able to reinvest in the local economy through the creation of job opportunities in the area,” Mitchell went on to say.

Sparrows Group highlighted that the Chevron-operated Wheatstone and Gorgon facilities are two of Australia’s largest resource developments and are among the world’s largest natural gas projects.

