Sparrows Makes Expert Hiring For APAC, Australasia Region

Engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia.

Bringing over 24 years of experience in machinery design and maintenance, with a background in manufacturing prior to his current focus on cranes and lifting operations, David will be responsible for providing support to large, complex projects and facilitating tenders and newly won contracts.

With experience in both onshore and offshore oil and gas, David has helped to secure and deliver multi-million-dollar contracts with majors including Woodside, Inpex, Shell, and Chevron during his 16-year career within the sector.

From Scotland to Singapore, the Middle East, Malaysia, and Australia, David has kept safe operations front and center and is a firm believer in visible safety leadership during his extensive experience managing large teams internationally.

The hire comes at a pivotal moment for Sparrows as the company focuses on expanding into industries beyond oil and gas, such as the industrial market, with its key services including mechanical handling, which is an area of expertise for David who was recently a business line manager for this service offering.

“As a leading supplier in the energy industry, we are determined to offer the best possible services to clients, wherever in the world they operate. By bringing David into Sparrows, we know he can add another dimension of experience and knowledge and help us continue to grow and win contracts. We’re incredibly impressed by his ideas and technical prowess, which will be essential in helping us expand our offering to an even wider range of sectors and projects,” Matthew Marinovich, Regional Manager for Australasia at Sparrows, said.

“Throughout my long and varied career, I’ve always been driven and determined to achieve the very best outcomes for clients and deliver high-quality work with safety front of mind. I’m hugely excited at the opportunity to play my part in delivering large, complex projects for Sparrows, putting my engineering background and considerable experience in different technical roles to use,” David Moore added.

