Sparrows Group Wins $Multimillion UKCS Deal

Sparrows Group has announced that it has won a multi-million dollar contract to support a “major” UK Continental Shelf operator’s North Sea plans for a further five years.

The deal, which is said to be worth an “eight-figure sum”, will see Sparrows Group continue to support the company’s production across two assets, as well as its decommissioning program across three other fields in the North Sea. Sparrows Group said it has carried out “uninterrupted campaigns” on three of the operator’s assets for over 30 years.

“This renewal marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship with a major operator and its assets,” Stewart Mitchell, Sparrows Group’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“We have a successful history of ensuring our lifting equipment and engineering services ensure operational safety and reliability and experience in the North Sea is one of our greatest strengths,” he added in the statement.

“We have the experience, strategic methodologies and technologies in place to implement the lifting activities required and we are excited for the opportunity to continue doing so in an efficient and sustained manner,” Mitchell went on to say.

Back in November, Sparrows Group revealed that it had been awarded a five year contract by Spirit Energy for the provision of crane maintenance and lifting services across its Morecambe Hub assets in the East Irish Sea. During the same month, Sparrows Group announced that it had secured a five year contract with a “major” UKCS operator to provide inspection services across all its assets in the region.

Sparrows Group describes itself as a global provider of engineered products and services to the oil and gas, renewables and industrial sectors. The company, which was founded in 1946, employs around 2,500 people around the world, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com