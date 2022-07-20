Sparrows Gets $60 Mn North Sea Crane Management Services Deal

Sparrows Group has been contracted by a major UKCS operator for crane management services in the North Sea.

Sparrows Group has secured a crane management service deal worth $60 million with a major UKCS operator in the North Sea. The engineering and maintenance specialist noted that the deal covers operating assets in the North Sea and has a term of five years.

Sparrows Group further noted that the deal also includes a two-year extension option and will see Sparrows deliver crane operations and maintenance services across 10 of the operator’s assets in the region.

Sparrows has held the contract since 2018 and will continue with the provision of operation, maintenance, and engineering services to ensure the safety and reliability of 38 cranes. The scope includes the development and implementation of planned maintenance routines, as well as undertaking planning and risk assessment for all lifting operations.

All onshore support will be carried out from Sparrows’ Aberdeen, Scotland headquarters, including technical and safety audits, and repair and refurbishment work as required.

“This new five-year contract is in addition to the inspection services work which we were awarded by the operator two years ago, demonstrating the high-quality service we have delivered to ensure safe and efficient operations,” says Stewart Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Sparrows.

“Although we have been diversifying into the renewables and onshore industrial markets in recent years the North Sea remains a core area in the business, so we’re pleased to continue working with the operator across these assets. With more than 45 years of experience in the region, we have an unrivaled knowledge of the market and demands of the challenging environment on safety-critical lifting equipment in the field,” he adds.

The new deal for Sparrows Group follows a recent acquisition of the company by the industrial services major Altrad. The acquisition was concluded on July 11, 2022, and it includes Sparrows’ wind energy business Alpha, which enhances Altrad’s service portfolio and further diversifies its presence across multiple sectors, particularly in the high-growth renewables market.

