Sparrows Aims to Replicate Middle East, Asia Success in North Sea
Sparrows Group has expanded its service offerings in the North Sea with the aim of replicating the success it had in the Middle East and Asia. To that aim, the company has also named Sandy Main as Drilling Services Manager – Europe, with Main bringing more than 30 years of experience in the drilling services sector.
In his new role as Drilling Services Manager – Europe, Main will be responsible for the operations and technical resource of the service in the region, ensuring Sparrows can deliver large scale projects to operators across the North Sea, Sparrows said.
Since introducing drilling services to its repertoire in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Sparrows has seen increasing interest in the regions for the improved service offering and gone from strength to strength in this department, evolving its product line into a core service, the company said in its statement.
Its strategic focus in the UK shifted recently, however, the company identified a growing need in the market for a larger, more encompassing offering.
Sparrows’ ability to diversify from a cranes, lifting support, and engineering company into a turnkey energy support company has been achieved through its detailed market observation, the statement reads. The company seeks to fill gaps in the market to help meet operator demand for high-quality services. Whilst its drilling services have been available in the UK and Europe, Sparrows said it is entering 2023 with a renewed focus on this offering, as a response to increased activity and demand in this region for a bundled service.
“This is an exciting time for the entire Sparrows team, and we are ready and prepped to build upon our success in the East and transplant the same model in the UK and Europe. Through Sparrows’ in-house training and development programs we are upskilling our current workforce and utilizing our pool of talent who already present the high-quality technical skills needed to deliver this service. By also adding a dual role aspect, we can give people the opportunity to work on a much wider range of equipment – and in turn, offer our customers a more streamlined service,” Stewart Mitchell, Chief Executive officer at Sparrows, said.
“I’m eager to enhance this service offering in the UK and Europe and am determined to deliver projects to a high level for new and existing clients. With Sparrows’ skilled workforce spanning the globe, along with the most equipped workshops I have seen, we are in a strong and supported place to help customers streamline their projects and benefit from the quality services offered by Sparrows. 2023 is set to be an energized year,” added Main.
