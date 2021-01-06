SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Southwestern Energy Exec Passes Away

by Matthew V. Veazey
Rigzone Staff
Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Southwestern Energy Exec Passes Away
Southwestern Energy Executive Vice President and CFO Julian Bott died unexpectedly on Jan. 3. PHOTO SOURCE: BusinessWire

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Julian Bott passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2021, the Spring, Texas-based company has reported.

In a written statement, Southwestern pointed out that Bott’s death resulted from a sudden medical condition unrelated to COVID-19.

“We have lost a well-respected business leader, advisor and mentor who will be remembered as a compelling and insightful thinker with a steady hand and warm demeanor that made him immensely successful,” remarked Southwestern President and CEO Bill Way. “His presence will be deeply missed within the SWN family and across the broader industry.”

Bott had held his dual position with Southwestern since joining the company on March 5, 2018, from SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD), according to Southwestern’s website. The firm noted in this week’s written statement that Bott leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Southwestern Vice President – Finance and Treasurer Michael Hancock will succeed Bott as CFO on an interim basis, the company continued. The firm pointed out that Hancock, who reported to Bott, joined Southwestern in 2010 and has held various accounting, finance, investor relations and financial planning and analysis roles.

“We find comfort in knowing that Julian’s enduring influence on the company will live on through the next generation of leaders that he mentored and influenced,” stated Way. “The company’s vision remains unchanged, and I am confident in the experienced team that we have in place to continue delivering on our strategic objective.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.

 

 


