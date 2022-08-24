Southern Louisiana Pointed Out As Major CCUS Hotbed

Enverus has released a report stating that Southern Louisiana stood out among numerous locations considered for large-scale CCUS projects around the world.

A global energy data analytics and SaaS technology company Enverus has released a report stating that Southern Louisiana stood out among numerous locations considered for large-scale carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects around the world.

Enverus’ subsidiary Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) records document 10 million tons per annum of operational global sequestration capacity, which represents merely 3 percent of planned capacity.

When evaluating sequestration locations, the report, and ranking considered reservoir quality and proximity to point source emissions and transportation as leading indicators. As a result, the Southern Louisiana Oligocene-Miocene, with its clean sand aquifers, stood out among numerous locations and is now deemed among the best storage reservoirs in the world by EIR.

“With the recent, substantial uptick in CCUS project announcements across the lower 48, Southern Louisiana stands out as a major hotbed for current and future sequestration activity,” said Evan MacDonald, senior geology associate at Enverus.

“To develop an idea of how these projects stack up in terms of storage potential, and to derive insights into future project potential, a firm understanding of the reservoir being injected into is essential. We aim to not only daylight and compare the projects that have been announced thus far but provide a look at opportunities that may lie in the near term, for future projects of their kind,” MacDonald added.

Oil and gas supermajors like ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, and Equinor are leading the pack for global carbon dioxide sequestration capacity, while large independent operators like California Resource Corporation, Occidental, and Denbury have revealed plans to participate in both permanent storage and CO2-EOR operations.

Kinder Morgan, Denbury, and Occidental hold the most operational CO2 pipe in North America and likely have the option to market near-term spare capacity to other companies as operations ramp.

Given the world-class reservoirs and volume of cheap-to-abate emissions, EIR anticipates a race to locate the most competitive storage opportunities and associated value chain partners which could set off a rush now that the Inflation Reduction Act has become law.

Enverus said that increasingly supportive policy and decarbonization commitments helped catalyze a wave of CCUS project announcements across the U.S., Canada, and European countries bordering the North Sea. Using information disclosed through the end of 2021, North American operational and proposed projects amount to 280 mtpa or 63 percent of global capture capacity. European equivalents account for 29 percent.

Planned projects in the UK aim to address 45 percent of 2019 point source emissions using carbon capture technology, compared to 27, 10, and 8 percent in Canada, the Netherlands, and the U.S., respectively. All four countries hold some form of net-zero 2050 ambitions and have announced incentives to support CCUS operations.

Eight project locations for CO2 sequestration in Louisiana have been announced amounting to 2 gigatons of combined disclosed storage, with first injection dates scheduled between 2022 and 2026. For reference, current global permanent CO2 storage only sums to 10 million tons per annum.

Enverus subsurface modeling suggests 1.5 Gt of CO2 storage capacity across all projects, falling short of operator disclosure by 30 percent. While still 15 percent below company estimates, we believe DEN’s New Orleans site offers the highest capacity at 425 million tons.

