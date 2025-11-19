South Sudan Says Crude Exports Back to Normal

'Operations in all oil fields in South Sudan have returned to a normal export'.

South Sudan said it had resumed oil shipments after attacks on energy facilities in neighboring Sudan disrupted activity.

"Operations in all oil fields in South Sudan have returned to a normal export," Petroleum Ministry Undersecretary Deng Lual Wol told reporters Wednesday in the capital, Juba. "All crude exports from South Sudan are fully flowing to the export terminals in Port Sudan."

Oil companies operating in the two African countries earlier this week shuttered production after the assaults in Sudan, which is embroiled in a more than two-year civil war. Landlocked South Sudan uses pipelines to transport its crude to Red Sea terminals, from where it’s shipped to world markets.

Dar Petroleum Operating Co. is producing 97,000 barrels per day following the brief shutdown, but will ramp that up to 150,000, Wol said. Greater Pioneer Operating Co.'s output is 40,000 daily barrels, and should rise to the normal level of 50,000, while Sudd Petroleum Operating Co. is pumping 13,000 barrels per day, down from 15,000 before disruption, he added.

Bashayer Pipeline Co., which transports South Sudan's Dar Blend oil to Sudan, said in a Nov. 15 notice seen by Bloomberg that it had initiated an emergency shutdown after its Al Jabalain processing plant and a power facility came under attack.

Sudan's state-owned Petrolines for Crude Oil Co. issued a Nov. 13 notice about a drone attack at the Heglig oil field, where Nile Blend is produced. It had issued a force majeure notice at 2B OPCO, an exploration and production company in which it has a 50 percent stake.