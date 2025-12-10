South Sudan Oil Exports at Risk

South Sudan’s oil exports faced a new threat after rebels in war-torn Sudan seized facilities key to transporting crude to the Red Sea.

Workers fled and operations were halted at Heglig, an oil hub in southern Sudan, as the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group approached the area, according to people familiar with the events.

The RSF, which has been battling Sudan’s army since April 2023, said on Telegram on Monday it had taken control of the “strategic Heglig” area, and was committed to securing the oil facilities. The development raises the prospect of another halt in exports of South Sudan’s Dar Blend after a disruption in mid-November.

While Sudan ships little crude of its own, it’s the sole conduit for oil from landlocked South Sudan. Heglig — which lies near their border — plays a crucial role in the pipeline network.

Sudan exported an average of 165,000 barrels a day of its neighbor’s crude in the past three months, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The army-backed government in Sudan didn’t respond to requests for comment. Nor did South Sudanese authorities, who rely on oil exports for the vast majority of state revenue.

The RSF’s seizure of Heglig caps a string of recent territorial gains in southern Sudan for the group that’s been accused by the US of genocide in a conflict in which hundreds of thousands of people are thought to have died.

The World Health Organization on Monday said drone strikes on a kindergarten and a nearby hospital in South Kordofan on Dec. 4 had killed 114 people, including 63 children.