South African Court Revokes Approval for TotalEnergies Oil Block

The court ruled that TotalEnergies be allowed to reapply for the environmental authorization and conduct public participation in the process.

A South African court overturned a decision granting TotalEnergies SE environmental authorization for an oil exploration block offshore the country’s west coast.

The Western Cape High Court ruled that the environmental impact assessment for Total’s Block 5/6/7 was “deeply flawed, failing to address key risks, legal requirements, and public participation,” Green Connection, one of the environmental groups that brought the case, said in a statement.

A Total spokeswoman reached by telephone wasn’t immediately able to comment. A spokeswoman for South Africa’s environment ministry wasn’t immediately reachable.

Environmental groups in recent years have had multiple court victories successfully blocking some exploration activity offshore South Africa.

Total and oil major Shell Plc are ramping up preparations to drill in South Africa after discoveries in 2022 across the maritime border in Namibia that have turned the area into one of the continent’s exploration hotspots.

The court ruled that Total be allowed to reapply for the environmental authorization and conduct public participation in the process.