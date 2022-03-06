South Africa JV Secures Rig For Gazania-1 Offshore Well
Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, as part of the joint venture partnership of Block 2B offshore South Africa, informed that Island Drilling’s Island Innovator semi-submersible rig will be deployed for the upcoming drilling of the Gazania-1 well.
The Block 2B JV partners are Africa Energy, with a 27.5 percent working interest, a subsidiary of Panoro Energy, which holds a 12.5 percent stake, and Crown Energy AB, which indirectly holds the remaining 10 percent. Eco Atlantic is set to become the operator and hold a 50 percent working interest, subject to near completion of its 100 percent acquisition of Azinam Group Limited in return for a 16.5 percent equity stake in the company.
The Gazania-1 well is in the Orange Basin in South Africa. The Orange Basin straddles the offshore waters of Namibia and South Africa, where major discoveries on both the Graff-1 well, drilled by Shell, and the Venus-1 well, drilled by TotalEnergies, have recently been announced. Worth noting, those two discoveries were drilled on the Namibian side of the basin.
"We are pleased to be making progress in our exploration and drilling plans for 2022. We are planning for mobilization of the rig in late August and to spud shortly after arrival, with the experienced Island Drilling team and the Innovator semi,” said Colin Kinley, Co-Founder and COO of Eco Atlantic.
“We have good support from our partners at Africa Energy, Crown, and Panoro and the engineering advisors at NRG Group. We look forward to a successful, safe, and environmentally conscious drilling program in Gazania-1," Kinley added.
In its statement, Island Drilling Company noted that the work is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. The contract will also fill the gap of work that the semi-sub would have between work with Petrofac in the UK and with Maersk Decom in Mauritania.
“We have been in dialog regarding this contract for a long time and we are happy to finally sign this contract. This will make the Island Innovator fully occupied during 2022,” Roger Simmenes, CEO of Island Drilling, stated.
