Sound Energy Signs Pipeline Tie-In Deal For Phase 2 Tendrara Gas

Gas company Sound Energy has signed a pipeline tie-in agreement to the Gas Maghreb-Europe pipeline with Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) for gas from Phase 2 of the Tendrara project.

The GME Pipeline is owned and operated by ONHYM which got operatorship from the previous operator on November 1, 2021.

Under the pipeline tie-in agreement, ONHYM has now approved the connection of the Tendrara Production Concession via a gas export spur pipeline to the GME Pipeline.

Under the agreement, following the provision of certain technical information by Sound Energy regarding the Tendrara Production Concession export spur pipeline and the approval of proposed technical and financial terms for the construction of the tie-in infrastructure, ONHYM has committed to put in place the tie-in infrastructure between the Tendrara export pipeline and the GME pipeline, enabling Tendrara gas to reach all clients connected to GME.

The agreement fulfills one of the key remaining conditions to Sound's binding gas sale and purchase agreement for the sale of natural gas from the Tendrara Concession in Eastern Morocco over 10 years with Morocco's state-owned power company Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable (ONEE).

The gas in question will also be sold from Tendrara’s Phase 2. The terms of the gas sale agreement were announced by the company on November 30, 2021, but the deal was recently extended.

Following the Pipeline Tie-in Agreement, the gas sale agreement remains conditional upon all necessary authorizations and permits having been granted for the construction of the Phase 2 gas installations, the final investment decision – when taken – being approved by the Moroccan Ministry of the Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

"The completion of the tie-in agreement to the GME pipeline marks further progress on the various conditions required to reach final investment decision on the Phase 2 development of the Tendrara production concession. This development is a key element of the roadmap released by the Energy Ministry in August 2021 to supply future Moroccan energy,” Graham Lyon, Sound Energy's Executive Chairman, said.

“Sound Energy is addressing the remaining conditions with the many local stakeholders and is working with local and international funding partners to establish project funding. We thank ONHYM for their support in closing out this tie-in agreement," he added.

