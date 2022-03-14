Sound Energy Agrees Extension To Phase 2 Tendrara GSA
Sound Energy, the Moroccan-focused upstream gas company, informed that the date by which conditions in the binding gas sale and purchase agreement (GSA) it has signed with ONEE have to be met.
The deadline date for the 10-year deal for the sale of natural gas from the Tendrara concession in Eastern Morocco to Morocco's state-owned power company Office National de l'Electricite et de l'Eau Potable has been extended by another three months.
Under the GSA signed at the end of November 2021, the Tendrara JV Partners, Sound Energy, and ONHYM have conditionally committed to producing, processing, and delivering gas from the Tendrara Production Concession, under the required ONEE gas specifications, to the Gas Maghreb-Europe pipeline connecting Algeria to Spain and crossing Morocco, for an annual contractual volume up to 350 million cubic meters of natural gas per year for 10 years, with an annual take or pay volume of 300 million cubic meters.
The GSA remains conditional upon, inter alia: all necessary authorizations and permits having been granted for the construction of the Phase 2 gas installations; the final investment decision, when taken, by the Tendrara joint venture partners, being approved by the Moroccan Ministries of Transition Energy and Sustainable Development and Economy and Finance; and the entry by the Tendrara joint venture partners of an interconnection agreement with the operator of the GME Pipeline, and the commencement of works, for the connection of the Tendrara Production Concession to the GME Pipeline.
Progress has been made in the preparation of pipeline entry agreements, term sheets for financing, approvals, FID, and consequently all parties have agreed to a 90-day extension period to the GSA.
"The progress on the various conditions over the last 90 days is encouraging to all particularly the interest of local and international funding partners financing and as such the extension of the agreement of the GSA is welcomed. We are delighted with this confirmation that the UK-Morocco, ONHYM, and Sound Energy partnership is working well," said Graham Lyon, Sound Energy's Executive Chairman.
