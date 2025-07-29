Sonatrach, Libyan NOC Pen Collaboration Agreements

The agreements aim to enhance cooperation in petroleum operations and services, training and expertise.

Algerian state-owned oil company Sonatrach has signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC). The agreements aim to enhance cooperation in petroleum operations and services, training and expertise, the two companies said.

One agreement was signed by the National Company of Geophysics, a Sonatrach company, and the North African Geophysical Exploration Company, a subsidiary of the NOC focused on geophysical exploration activities.

‏Another MoU covering the well services sector was signed between the National Well Services Company of Sonatrach, and the Jowfe Oil Technology, a subsidiary of the NOC. According to NOC, the two companies will explore the provision of petroleum services in Algeria, Libya, and abroad.

‏A third MoU was signed between Sonatrach Exploration and Production - Laboratories Division and the Petroleum Research Center. This MoU focuses on joint laboratory work and analysis within the framework of a partnership between Sonatrach and NOC, the two companies said.

‏A fourth MoU focuses on training and knowledge transfer. The two companies said they aim to collaborate on training and expertise sharing across all fields related to the oil and gas industry in both nations.

Sonatrach said the conclusion of the MoUs illustrates the company’s commitment to developing strategic and sustainable partnerships with Libyan partners.

