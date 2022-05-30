Sonatrach, Eni Ink Gas And Green Hydrogen Development MoU
Italy’s Eni and Algeria’s Sonatrach have put pen to paper on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to up the pace on gas development in Algeria. The pair have also agreed to decarbonize operation through a green Hydrogen pilot project.
The signing ceremony between the chairman of Sonatrach, Toufik Hakkar, and Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi was witnessed by the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during a state visit to Rome. The MoU represents a further step in strengthening energy cooperation between Italy and Algeria and is in line with Eni's strategy of diversifying energy sources with a focus on decarbonization.
In more detail, the Memorandum of Understanding will allow Sonatrach and Eni to evaluate the gas potential and opportunities for accelerated development in specific fields already discovered by Sonatrach in Algeria. The gas production volumes expected from the areas covered by the agreement are equal to approximately 3 billion cubic meters per year and will contribute to increasing the export capacity of Algeria to Italy through the Transmed pipeline.
The Memorandum also covers the technical and economic evaluation for a green hydrogen pilot project in Bir Rebaa North (BRN) in the Algerian desert, to support the decarbonization of the BRN gas plant operated by JV Sonatrach-Eni GSE.
The memorandum of understanding follows a visit by Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi to Algiers in April. There he met with Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane and the Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab to discuss the company's current and future activities in the country, and the current energy crisis.
Descalzi also met with the CEO of Sonatrach Toufik Hakkar, to discuss the issue of gas supply and review the short- and medium-term initiatives underway to increase supplies through the TransMed – Enrico Mattei gas pipeline.
The pipeline deal was signed only days after the visit concluded, allowing the two companies to exploit the pipeline's available transportation capacities to ensure greater supply flexibility, gradually providing increasing volumes of gas from 2022, up to 317.8 billion cubic feet per year in 2023-24.
