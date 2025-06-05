Sonardyne Secures Monitoring Deal for NEP CCS Project

Sonardyne won the bid to provide baseline environmental monitoring services for the UK's first offshore CCS site.

Sonardyne International Ltd. has won the bid to provide baseline environmental monitoring services for the UK's first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) site. The company said in a media release that it has been contracted by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) of BP plc, Equinor ASA, and TotalEnergies SE.

NEP is the developer of the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber - collectively known as the East Coast Cluster - for storage under the North Sea.

Sonardyne said it will implement environmental monitoring through seabed landers at crucial spots above and around the subsurface Endurance site - the saline aquifer situated 145 kilometers (90.1 miles) from the Teesside coast, where captured CO2 will be stored.

“NEP is at the forefront of driving the UK’s journey to net zero in securing a permit for carbon capture and storage at the Endurance site. Our collaboration with Sonardyne to monitor the storage site plays a critical role in ensuring carbon is stored safely and securely”, Sarah Buchanan, BP Subsurface Manager, said.

Site monitoring will start in the summer of 2026 for two years before CO2 transportation and storage begins. Seabed landers will use the Edge data processing app, power management, and acoustic communications for remote deployment. Each lander will feature the Origin 600 ADCP, Wavefront’s passive sonar array, and various third-party sensors to detect changes in water chemistry, Sonardyne said. Data will be collected wirelessly without retrieving the landers.

Monitoring is crucial for ensuring the safe containment of CO2, reassuring stakeholders, and fostering public confidence in CCS initiatives, the company stated.

“We are delighted to be working with NEP in delivering cutting-edge marine technology to ensure their safe and successful offshore carbon storage operations”, Stephen Auld, Business Development Manager for Custom Projects at Sonardyne, said.

