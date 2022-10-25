Somalia Tells U.S. Player It Is Open For Business

Coastline Exploration has received final authorization to proceed with its exploration program on seven deepwater blocks off Somalia.

U.S. oil and gas company Coastline Exploration has received final authorization from Somalian authorities to proceed with its exploration program on seven offshore deep-water blocks.

As a result, in line with the terms of the PSAs for the seven blocks, Coastline paid the agreed $7 million signature bonus to the Somali Central Bank.

Authorization was granted following the conclusion of an in-depth review conducted by the FGS into the process followed by Coastline and by the relevant Somali Ministries and related advisory groups with respect to the signing of the seven PSAs in February of this year.

Coastline estimates that approximately 100,000 barrels of oil a day will flow from each discovered field, and in the success case the company hopes to discover multiple offshore oil fields.

The Houston-based player invested over $50 million in Somalia and is committed to the long-term and has been engaged with multiple stakeholders in Somalia since 2018 in respect of its PSAs and plans for the development of the country’s offshore energy industry. Coastline’s PSAs will enable the company to proceed with plans to explore oil and gas on the many prospects and leads identified in the waters offshore Somalia.

“Having seen how transformational new domestic energy sources have been for other countries in Africa, we are very excited by the potential of these offshore oil fields. The announcement really kick starts the energy industry in Somalia and is a turning point for the development of what is a critical revenue-generating area for the country,” Abdirizak Mohamed, the Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, said.

"Receiving the clearance authorization means that we are now able to start our exploration program. Revenues from the discovery of commercial quantities of oil will be transformative for Somalia from which the government could finance investments in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and other vital services, which will benefit all the people of Somalia, delivering continued economic growth and improving the standard of living," W. Richard Anderson, Chief Executive of Coastline, added.

“We are delighted to have been given the go-ahead with the PSAs and we feel confident that we will discover major energy reserves which will have a materially positive impact on all Somalis. With the right partners in place and a supportive government, Somalia’s nascent energy industry can look to the future with confidence now that there is a clear road map to potentially securing a sustained domestic oil and gas supply,” Jacob Ulrich, non-Executive Chairman of Coastline, concluded.

