Somalia Offshore Blocks Award To U.S. Firm Illegal

Just after U.S.-based company Coastline Exploration signed seven PSAs for deep-water blocks offshore Somalia, the country’s Auditor General deemed them null and void and illegal.

Last week, Coastline Exploration signed seven Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) for deep-water blocks off Somalia to proceed with plans to explore the oil and gas potential of the many prospects and leads identified in these offshore blocks.

The signing ceremony was witnessed, amongst others, by the Chairman, CEO, and Vice-Chair of the Somali Petroleum Authority who highlighted their desire for the expected economic and social benefits for the Somali people.

At the time of the signing, W. Richard Anderson, CEO of Coastline, said: "Somalia contains the largest remaining unexplored set of basins situated in warm waters in the world. We are honored and excited to be part of its future development.

“The Government of Somalia and the Ministry of Petroleum have spent a great deal of time and effort to ensure the country has the proper legal and administrative infrastructure to support oil and gas exploration with the passing of the Petroleum Law, adoption of the Revenue Sharing Agreement among the Federal Government and its Members States and the establishment of the Somali Petroleum Authority to provide continuing support for the anticipated growth in the sector," Anderson added.

“After a rigorous negotiating process, we are delighted to have signed these inaugural PSAs with the Somali Government. This marks a defining moment for the country. The way is now open for other oil and gas companies to join us in our quest for commercial discoveries through the current licensing round and, also through direct negotiations with the Somali oil and gas authorities,” Jake UIrich, Coastline's Chairman, continued.

“Revenues from the discovery of commercial quantities of hydrocarbons could be a major positive for Somalia from which the government could finance investments in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and other vital services, which will benefit all of the people of Somalia, including women and minorities, by helping provide for continued economic growth and improving the standard of living,” he added.

The Somali Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources Abdirashid Ahmed called the deal with Coastline ‘a victory for the Somali people’. But, within hours Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said that he would ‘take legal action in response to [the PSAs]’ as they violate National Assets and ‘the legacy of future generations to safeguard the trust of the Somali Nation.’

A statement from the office of Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo followed declaring the deal with Coastline null and void.

“The Presidency of Somalia hereby declares nullification of the Petroleum pact signed by the Minister on behalf of [the country]. The deal contravenes Presidential Decree 7/8/2021 which bans the inking of deals during elections so as to protect public resources from exploitation during the elections,” the statement said.

A day later, the office of the Auditor General stated that a complaint has been filed with the Office of the Attorney General regarding the deal between the Ministry of Petroleum and Coastline Exploration and recommended to the Prime Minister to suspend all individuals involved in the signing until the judiciary fulfills its responsibilities.

After a review, the office of the Auditor General said that the agreement was ‘unlawful’ and added that the signed agreements violate the constitutional amendment and pose a threat for the Somali resources and the preservation of future generations’ assets.

The Auditor General also requested that relevant agencies conduct an investigation under the country’s laws, the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and other international laws to determine whether the signing of the deal was affected by any fraudulent activities.

