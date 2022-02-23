Solstad To Work With Wartsila On Fleet Decarbonization

In its efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its 90-vessel fleet, Solstad Offshore started a collaboration with Wartsila.

The aim is to achieve a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. The partnership is seen as being key to finding the right solutions.

The agreement aims to identify, evaluate, and implement solutions that will increase fuel efficiency and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Solstad’s offshore vessels. Each vessel will be assessed for appropriate solutions, possible operational improvements, and life extension considerations. The company hopes to reach full carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Cooperation is essential if we are to implement the solutions needed to succeed with the green shift that is underway. For this reason, we at Solstad are partnering with forward-looking companies such as Wärtsilä who have the expertise, experience, and innovative technologies required,” said Tor Inge Dale, Head of Sustainability at Solstad Offshore.

“Solstad has a clear and ambitious strategy to become the owner and operator of the industry’s greenest fleet of vessels. We are happy and proud to have been selected to collaborate in this major decarbonization project. Since no single solution will be relevant to every ship, by working together we intend to find what works best and most efficiently on a case-by-case basis. We see this as a blueprint for achieving the best possible results,” adds Cato Esperø, Head of Sales, Wärtsilä Norway.

Wärtsilä said in a statement that Solstad worked on emissions reduction since 2009 through operational measures and technical upgrades. These have so far resulted in average fuel consumption per vessel being reduced by more than 20 percent.

A further reduction to 50 percent is expected to be reached by optimizing energy efficiencies and by retrofitting the vessels to operate with alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol. Additionally, new ship designs must be capable of offering low or zero emissions from the outset.

Wärtsilä has major experience in developing and introducing environmentally friendly energy solutions like the use of LNG as a viable marine fuel almost 30 years ago as well as being a pioneer in the testing of ammonia as a fuel for both marine engines and fuel cells. The company was able to create the first combustion engine running on a fuel mix with 70 percent ammonia content.

“It is too early to determine which solutions will prove to be the most appropriate for meeting the GHG emission reductions envisioned by Solstad. However, it is extremely likely that future propulsion solutions operating with new alternative fuels, such as ammonia and/or methanol, will be key enablers as these fuels become widely available for bunkering,” Roy H. Stavland, Senior Sales Manager at Wärtsilä, claimed.

Wärtsilä will initially be an advisor and technical expert to Solstad. The agreement also allows the company to act as a possible supplier for the decarbonization solutions selected.

