Solstad Offshore Sells Another Vessel

Farstad Marine AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore ASA, has sold the PSV Far Spirit, Solstad Offshore has revealed.

The delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place on June 22. The new owner was not named and the value of the deal was not disclosed. Solstad Offshore noted that the sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter of this year.

The PSV Far Spirit is one of several vessels sold by Solstad Offshore this year. In May, Farstad Construction AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore, sold the CSV Far Scotia, and Farstad Supply AS, another wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore, sold the PSV Far Splendour. In April, Solstad Offshore’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farstad Shipping Pte. Ltd, sold the AHTS Far Strait and in March, Solstad Offshore’s wholly owned subsidiary Deep Sea Supply Shipowning AS sold the PSV Sea Witch.

Partrederiet International Offshore Services ANS, another wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore, also sold the AHTS Lady Astrid and Lady Caroline vessels in March, and in February, Deep Sea Supply Shipowning AS and Deep Sea Supply Shipowning I AS sold the Sea Angler, the Sea Bass, and the Sea Turbot PSVs.

Solstad Offshore describes itself as one of the largest and most capable offshore shipping companies in the world. The business has 116 vessels in its fleet, including platform supply vessels (PSV), anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, subsea vessels, and vessels which are focused on the renewable energy sector, its website shows.

According to its site, Solstad Offshore has almost 3,500 employees. The company, which traces its roots back to the 1960s, is represented in key offshore regions worldwide and its head office is located in Skudeneshavn, Norway.

