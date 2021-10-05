Solstad Offshore Sells 7 Vessels for Recycling

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced that its subsidiaries have sold seven vessels for recycling.

The vessels comprise the Sea Tiger, Normand Atlantic, Normand Borg, Normand Neptun, Sea Pollock, Far Strider and Far Sovereign. These ships have been defined by Solstad as non-strategic, of older age and irrelevant for present and future markets.

Solstad noted that the vessels will be recycled at the Green Yard Feda and Green Yard Kleven shipyards in Norway. They will be delivered to the yards in the near future and their sale will result in an immaterial accounting effect for the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the company. Recycling of the vessels is an important part of Solstad’s efforts to be at the forefront of sustainable and environmental operations, Solstad stated.

“We are pleased that we finally can start green recycling of a major number of our oldest vessels,” Tor Inge Dale, Solstad Offshore’s chief sustainability officer, said in a company statement.

“These have all have been in lay-up over a considerable time. This will allow us to increase focus on upgrades and emission reductions from our core fleet of modern offshore vessels going forward,” Dale added in the statement.

Hans Jørgen Fedog, the chief executive officer of Green Yard Group AS, said, “we at Green Yard are proud and grateful for this agreement with Solstad Offshore”.

“The agreement has a historical scope when it comes to the environmentally friendly recycling of ships in Norway, and it proves that our circular economy business model is really bearing fruit. We are pleased that the activities at our two yards, Green Yard Feda and Green Yard Kleven, can be further developed for a greener future, while securing local jobs,” he added.

Solstad has sold several vessels in recent months. Earlier in September, it revealed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Deep Sea Supply Labuan II Ltd, had sold the AHTS Sea Ocelot and in August, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solstad Offshore Singapore Pte. Ltd, a had sold the AHTS Nor Tigerfish. During the same month, two other wholly owned subsidiaries, Solstad Rederi AS and Progress Offshore Ltd, sold the AHTS Sea Panther and the AHTS Normand Progress, respectively. Back in June, Solstad Offshore’s wholly owned subsidiary Farstad Marine AS sold the PSV Far Spirit.

