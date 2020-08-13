Solstad Offshore Bags Several New Deals

Solstad Offshore ASA has bagged several new deals this week, the company has revealed.

On Thursday, the business announced that it had been awarded a contract with Ocean Installer for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Vision. The contract will start in the first quarter of next year and the firm and optional periods of the deal cover the majority of 2021, according to Solstad.

On Wednesday, Solstad revealed that it had been awarded a contract with an undisclosed engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contractor for the CSV Normand Baltic. The vessel will be utilized in the development phase of an offshore wind project in Taiwan, with the contract starting during the first half of next year.

Solstad also announced on Tuesday that the anchor handling tug supply vessels Normand Saracen and Far Senator and the dual fuel powered platform supply vessel Normand Leader will continue operations in Australia during 2021. The three vessels will provide support to a “major drilling campaign” offshore North Western Australia from the second quarter of next year, according to Solstad.

In addition to the above deals, Solstad revealed on Monday that it had bagged several contract extensions in Brazil with Equinor and Total.

Solstad describes itself as a leading offshore shipping company. The company, which traces its roots back to the 1960s, employs almost 4,000 people and has a fleet of 125 vessels, according to its website. Solstad is based in Norway but has locations all over the globe.

