Solaris Expands Board

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors to ten members with the recent addition of Max Yzaguirre as an independent member.

Solaris said that Yzaguirre's career spans more than 35 years, encompassing leadership roles in domestic and international business, government, and law, with expertise across diverse sectors such as electricity, oil and gas, banking, real estate, telecommunications, and private equity.

He served on the Boards of Directors of publicly listed and privately-held companies, as well as non-profit organizations, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of WaFD Bank, Altria Group, and Aris Water Solutions, the company said.

He also served as Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas from 2001 to 2002, a period marked by the state's transition from a regulated to a competitive retail electricity market. During his time as PUC Chairman, Yzaguirre also sat on the Board of Directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Solaris noted.

“We are pleased to welcome Max to our Board and look forward to the value he will bring Solaris”, Bill Zartler, Solaris Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said. “His experience developing energy and power-related projects as well as his former roles as Chairman of the Texas Public Utility Commission and an ERCOT Board Member will provide unique insight to Solaris as we continue to grow and develop our Power Solutions business”.

“Max is an accomplished executive with extensive leadership, strategic, operational, financial, and governance experience. The Board welcomes his appointment and believes his expertise and invaluable perspective will help Solaris continue to drive value for its shareholders”, Laurie H. Argo, Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee of Solaris’ Board, stated.

