Solaris Acquires HVMVLV

The acquisition 'strategically positions us to enter new end markets and accelerates cross-selling opportunities for Solaris' power-as-a-service offering'.

HVMVLV LLC, which provides fast-turnaround electrical control and distribution equipment and associated design and engineering services, is now part of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc.

“HVMVLV is one of Solaris’ strategic partners and was acquired from existing management, who will remain with the Solaris team and provide significant technical expertise as the company advances its power-as-a-service strategy”, Solaris said in a statement online.

Houston, Texas-based Solaris, formed 2014, provides equipment for distributed power generation and the management of raw materials in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. With a factory in Early, Texas, it serves the U.S. energy and data center sectors, as well as other commercial and industrial customers in the country. In oil and gas, Solaris is present in major U.S. shale plays including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, STACK/SCOOP and Bakken, according to the company.

The acquisition of HVMVLV “internalizes key capabilities related to the distribution and voltage regulation of complex and mission-critical power loads”, the statement said. “These capabilities expand Solaris’ portfolio and deliver customers a comprehensive turnkey solution designed to accelerate deployment and time to power”.

“HVMVLV’s solutions are used across a broad range of industries, including hospitality, healthcare, data centers, utilities and energy”, Solaris noted.

“Balance-of-plant solutions are essential across all electricity use cases, regardless of generation source, significantly expanding Solaris’ total addressable market”, Solaris added.

Solaris chair and chief executive Bill Zartler said, “We believe this acquisition enhances our existing offering, strategically positions us to enter new end markets and accelerates cross-selling opportunities for Solaris’ power-as-a-service offering”.

For the second quarter Solaris reported $149.33 million in revenue, consisting of $87.44 million in service revenue and $61.89 million in leasing revenue. By segment, Solaris Power Solutions accounted for $75.63 million of total revenue while Solaris Logistics Solutions contributed $73.7 million.

Revenue grew 18 percent from the prior three-month period due to higher activity in the power solutions segment.

“In the second quarter, we continued to expand our power fleet, meaningfully accelerated power delivery on our initial data center project, welcomed new customers and began installing critical emissions control equipment to support multi-year contracts”, Zartler said in a statement July 23.

Solaris posted $11.96 million in net profit attributable to the company and $11.4 million in net profit attributable to common shareholders, or $0.3 per share.

It approved a dividend of $0.12 per share for the third quarter, to be paid on September 26 to shareholders of record as of September 16.

EBITDA totaled 53.95 million for 2Q 2025, up from $42.12 million for 1Q 2024. Adjusted EBITDA landed at $60.61 million for 2Q 2025, up from $46.88 million for 1Q 2025.

Solaris held cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $118.71 million at the end of 2Q 2025, while the current portion of long-term debt stood at $16.71 million.

