Sockeye-2 Well Flow Test Proves High-Quality Reservoir: APA

APA Corporation, together with its partners Lagniappe Alaska LLC of Armstrong and Oil Search (Alaska) LLC of Santos Limited, has completed a flow test at the Sockeye-2 exploratory well with satisfactory results. APA said in a media release that the well, located on state lands of the eastern North Slope, performed in line with expectations during the 12-day production test, averaging 2,700 barrels of oil per day during the final flow period, without artificial lift.

The Sockeye-2 well was drilled to around 10,500 feet, yielding a high-quality Paleocene-aged clastic reservoir with an average porosity of 20 percent, the company said. This vertical well was completed at approximately 9,200 feet of true vertical depth (TVD) in a single 25-foot interval, without stimulation.

The flow test results show that the reservoir quality is significantly better than that of comparable topset discoveries to the west, APA said. While further appraisal drilling is needed to assess the final size of the discovery, the flow test highlights the remarkable productivity of this shallow-marine reservoir, it said.

“We are excited about the performance from the Sockeye-2 well, which could greatly benefit the state of Alaska and the U.S.”, Bill Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong Oil & Gas, said. “This discovery significantly extends the prolific Brookian topset play first established with our Pikka discovery in 2013. We have identified analogous anomalies to investigate following on this success”.

“The results from the Sockeye-2 flow test are consistent with our expectations, demonstrating a high-quality reservoir, confirming our geologic and geophysical models, and derisking additional prospectivity in the block. We will evaluate the data from the Sockeye-2 well to determine the next steps in our Alaska program”, John J. Christmann, APA CEO, said.

