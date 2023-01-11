Snam Buys Stake In Algeria-Italy Pipeline From Eni

Snam bought 49.9pct of equity interest held by Eni in companies operating two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy.

Snam has wrapped up the acquisition of 49.9 percent of the equity interest directly and indirectly held by Eni in companies operating two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy.

More specifically, the scope of the transaction includes the onshore gas pipelines running from the Algeria and Tunisia borders to the Tunisian coast (TTPC), and the offshore gas pipelines connecting the Tunisian coast to Italy (TMPC).

These ownership interests were transferred by Eni to a newly formed company – SeaCorridor – of which Snam has acquired 49.9 percent of the share capital, while the remaining 50.1 percent continues to be held by Eni.

Eni and Snam will exercise joint control of SeaCorridor under joint governance arrangements. Snam paid Eni a total consideration of about $435 million in the transaction.

According to the Italian giant, the transaction leverages Eni’s and Snam’s respective areas of expertise in gas transport on a strategic route for the security of Italy’s natural gas supply, enabling potential development initiatives within the hydrogen value chain also thanks to the natural resources North Africa has to offer.

The North Africa – Europe link is a key element of progressive decarbonization at the international level in support of the energy transition.

The transaction has obtained the authorizations envisaged under antitrust legislation and so-called golden power legislation, consent from the Tunisian government as well as the approval of the shareholders and corporate bodies of the various target companies.

Eni has been very active in Algeria last year. Namely, near the end of the year, Eni started production from two gas fields related to the Berkine Sud contract in Algeria just six months after the contract was awarded through accelerated development.

Also, Eni started production from the HDLE/HDLS oil field, in Zemlet el Arbi concession in the Berkine North Basin.

The Italian firm also signed a new PSC for blocks 404 and 208 in Algeria with Sonatrach, Oxy, and TotalEnergies. At the time, Eni said that it would invest $4 billion in a site located on the perimeter of Berkine to produce one billion oil equivalent barrels.

The Italian government also finalized a major energy deal with Algeria for additional 4 billion cubic meters of gas, making the North African country Italy's biggest gas supplier – a position previously held by Russia. This makes Algeria Africa's biggest gas exporter to Europe.

To remind, Eni already signed an agreement with Sonatrach that would allow the Italian firm to increase the quantities of gas imported through the TransMed/Enrico Mattei pipeline.

It was signed under the umbrella of the long-term gas supply contract in place with Sonatrach starting next autumn, confirming the strong cooperation between the countries.

Eni said that the agreement would allow exploiting the pipeline's available transportation capacities to ensure greater supply flexibility, gradually providing increasing volumes of gas from 2022, up to 317.8 billion cubic feet per year in 2023-24.

