Snam Buys $350M FSRU From Golar LNG, Second In Two Weeks

Italian gas company Snam has signed an agreement to acquire the Golar Tundra floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) from Golar LNG.

Golar LNG said that the Golar Tundra FSRU would be sold for $350 million. The transaction was approved by the Golar board of directors on May 30.

The Golar Tundra can operate both as an LNG carrier and as an FSRU. The vessel, built in 2015, has a storage capacity of around 170,000 cubic meters of LNG and a continuous regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year.

To maximize its regasification capacity, the vessel will be located in central-northern Italy, close to the areas with the greatest gas consumption.

The Golar Tundra is expected to start operations as an FSRU during the spring of 2023, subject to the completion of authorization, regulatory processes, and the construction of the necessary infrastructure connecting the terminal to the existing gas transport network.

“With the purchase of the Golar Tundra, Snam is taking a decisive step to enhance the security and diversification of Italy’s energy supplies, in line with its mission. The role of the new FSRU for the benefit of our country will be essential: alone it will contribute to about 6.5 percent of domestic needs thus bringing the country’s regasification capacity to over 25 percent of the demand,” Snam CEO Stefano Venier said.

“Snam completed the transaction quickly and effectively in a highly competitive market due to the scarcity of supply and is continuing its efforts to acquire a second FSRU of a similar size, for which exclusive negotiations are currently underway and expected to be finalized by end of June,” Venier added.

As part of the transaction, which followed a due diligence assessment of the acquired company and the FSRU itself, Golar will lease Golar Tundra from Snam as an LNG carrier for a limited period after closing and assist Snam in the preparatory work for the installation of the vessel in the selected port.

The completion of the transaction occurred simultaneously with the signing of the contracts and will be financed by Snam out of its own resources. In the coming months, Snam will begin activities to contract LNG regasification capacity, which will gradually become available from the start-up of Golar Tundra as an FSRU expected during the spring of 2023.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement for Golar Tundra with Europe’s largest natural gas infrastructure owner. Today’s announced sale marks the second transaction between Golar and Snam for two independent FSRU projects in Italy in a short period of time,” Golar CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo said. “We are pleased to work with Snam for the successful start-up of the LNG terminals and to contribute to Europe’s drive towards energy security. With the sale of Golar Tundra, Golar reinforces its focus on FLNG, enabling efficient production of proven gas reserves allowing customers to further diversify gas supply.”

The second FSRU Staubo is referring to is the Golar Arctic which Snam bought from Golar in May. The vessel is currently used as an LNG carrier, but it will be delivered to Snam as an FSRU.

It is worth noting that as Europe began looking for alternatives to Russian gas, seven FSRU long-term leases were signed in May by European companies.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com