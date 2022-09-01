Slow Start to 2022 North Atlantic Hurricane Season

Only three named storms, all categorized as tropical storms, have formed so far this year.

There has been a slow start to the 2022 North Atlantic hurricane season, Standard Chartered analysts noted in a new report sent to Rigzone this week.

“By 31 August last year 11 named storms had formed, of which five were hurricanes, including one category four hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour,” the analysts stated in the report.

“However, only three named storms (all categorized as tropical storms) have formed so far this year, one in early June and two in early July, the most destructive of which had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour,” the analysts added.

In the report, the Standard Chartered analysts said it is perhaps still too early to conclude that crude oil and oil product supply risk will be lower than usual this year because of lower storm activity, adding that we are now entering what is usually the peak period for storm activity.

“11 of the last year’s 21 named storms formed in the between 26 August and 24 September,” the analysts said in the report.

“However, we think it is becoming likely that latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast of 14-20 named storms might prove too high, particularly if storm activity does not increase significantly over the next two weeks,” the analysts added.

The analysts went on to note in the report that the impact of hurricane season on the energy markets is dependent on the path and strength of storms. They added, however, that this season, “given the current dynamics of both oil and gas markets, we expect even more sensitivity than normal to any potential hurricane-related disruptions in the Gulf Coast area that might affect refinery operations, oil output or LNG terminals”.

At the time of writing, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking three weather disturbances in the Atlantic. One has an 80 percent chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours, one has a 60 percent chance and the other has a 40 percent chance, according to the NHC.

Earlier this month, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang warned that the Gulf of Mexico hurricane season was still looming large.

Back in May, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, predicted above average hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year. According to NOAA’s annual mid-season update issued in early August by the Climate Prediction Center, atmospheric and oceanic conditions still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Atlantic weather systems have severely affected oil and gas operations in the past. For example, at its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29, 2021, and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, 2021, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement figures show.

