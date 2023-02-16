Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring

'Freeport LNG took in its first tanker since the fire in June 2022 shuttered the plant'.

Freeport LNG, the long-sleeping Gulf Coast giant, began stirring last week.

That’s what Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, adding that this was “news warmly welcomed by the U.S. and global gas markets with open arms”. McClain highlighted in the note however that mild demand was keeping prices lower.

“Freeport LNG took in its first tanker since the fire in June 2022 shuttered the plant then eagerly waved farewell to LNG volumes that had been stranded for months,” McClain stated in the note.

“BP’s Kmarin Diamond (previously British Diamond) was on hand to free up space in the facilities LNG tanks after they were granted permission to discharge existing volumes that had been stored since the shutdown, about 330,000m3. The tanker promptly loaded and departed on February 11, 2023, enroute to Egypt,” McClain added.

“Korea’s SK E&S Prism Agility is also heading to the plant to pick up more LNG volumes. These are long-awaited and encouraging signs that Freeport LNG restart is on track and expected to begin liquefaction and export soon,” McClain went on to state.

In the note, McClain said that Freeport LNG feedgas volumes increased to nearly 400 million cubic feet per day this week, which the Rystad representative said were “the highest levels reported since the outage”.

“However, the plant still has a few requirements and approvals that need to be met for the Texas plant to bring all three trains up to full capacity,” McClain stated in the note.

“On Monday, Freeport LNG requested permission to return to full commercial operations, stating that the operator has completed all necessary corrective work to begin producing LNG from Train 1 and Train 3 and is nearing completion of work on Train 2,” McClain added.

“We now anticipate Freeport LNG will achieve partial re-start this month, but incremental LNG export volumes are expected to be minimal in February. We expect the plant will bring all three trains online in March, with a full ramp up by early April,” McClain continued.

USA Gas Market Fundamentals

The Freeport LNG outage played a significant role in shaping U.S. gas market fundamentals in 2022 and will continue to do so going forward, McClain said in the note, highlighting that the facility is capable of providing over 20 percent of total U.S. LNG exports.

“Markets wrangled to price in the effects of export declines and two billion cubic feet per day of gas left behind in domestic markets,” McClain stated in the note.

“Freeport’s role will not be diminished in 2023 as well, as this increased plant activity has created a price floor when natural gas demand has continued to fall on warmer weather forecasts alongside strengthened dry gas production,” McClain added.

McClain noted that Rystad anticipates LNG export demand “will hold strong this year with the combination of steady European demand and comeback of Asian demand, specifically from China, helping to support U.S. LNG export demand”.

“However, this uptick likely won’t happen until mid-2023,” McClain added.

Freeport LNG

The news section of Freeport LNG’s website made no mention of the latest site developments outlined by McClain. When Rigzone asked Freeport LNG for comment on McClain’s statements, the company said it had no comment.

The most recent news release on Freeport LNG’s site, which was posted on December 23, noted that the company did not anticipate commencing the initial restart of its liquefaction facility until the second half of January 2023.

“As of December 23rd, the reconstruction work necessary to commence initial operations is substantially complete, and the company is submitting responses to the last remaining questions included in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s December 12 data request,” Freeport LNG stated in the December 23 release.

“The company continues to have close, collaborative engagement with the regulatory agencies and that engagement will continue as Freeport LNG works towards the safe restart of its facility,” the company added in the release.

