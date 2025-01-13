SLB Wins Contracts to Support Shell's Global Deepwater Operations

The contracts involve Shell's deepwater and ultra-deepwater assets in the UK North Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, and others.

Global energy technology company SLB has secured a series of drilling contracts from Shell. SLB said in a media release that it will support Shell’s capital-efficient energy development across its deepwater and ultra-deepwater assets in the UK North Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, and others.

SLB stated that the projects, which will be delivered over three years, will combine its AI-enabled digital drilling capabilities with its expertise in ultra-deepwater environments. This approach will help SLB repeatably and predictably deliver more consistent wells that improve cost efficiencies, it said.

“Over the years, we have worked diligently to provide safe, high-quality services to our customers, including Shell. Drawing on our global expertise in complex deepwater environments and advanced technology solutions, we will align with Shell’s expectations for safe and efficient energy development on these projects”, Wallace Pescarini, president of Offshore Atlantic at SLB, said.

SLB said the contracts involve digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling (LWD), surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions, and wireline services.

SLB said it has already begun providing services to Shell for the contracts. Each project will be managed centrally through SLB’s Performance Live centers.

In December last year, SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, snagged a deal from Petrobras for two subsea raw seawater injection (RWI) systems to increase recovery from the prolific Búzios field.

Under the contract, SLB said it will provide two complete subsea RWI systems to support Petrobras’ FPSOs P-74 and P-75, and they will each consist of a subsea seawater injection pump, umbilical system, and topside variable speed drive.

