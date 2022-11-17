SLB To Help Oman Develop Geothermal Resources
SLB is working side by side with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Investment Authority to lay down a path for development of country’s geothermal resources.
The collaboration follows the completion of an extensive project to evaluate data from more than 7,000 oil, gas and water wells, with the objective of mapping sweet spots for geothermal prospects in the country. Commissioned by the Omani authorities, the SLB experts assessed surface, subsurface and well data from the national data repository over a three-month period.
“Geothermal is one of the world’s most promising clean energy resources, and it has a crucial role to play in reaching net-zero targets,” said Gavin Rennick, president of SLB’s New Energy business. “Using digital technology solutions to assess geothermal resource potential can accelerate prospectivity analysis and, ultimately, the delivery and performance of geothermal installations. We are excited to work with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Investment Authority to explore decarbonization pathways for Oman.”
In the initial phase of the collaboration, SLB’s GeothermEx multidisciplinary geothermal consulting team used a proprietary AI solution to expedite assessment, sorting, and evaluation of the huge volume of data from the Oman Oil & Gas Data Repository (OGDR), and delivered a comprehensive assessment of Oman’s geothermal potential. The next phase will include assessment of the economic feasibility of the development of potential geothermal resources.
“This collaboration between the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Oman Investment Authority and SLB is in line with Oman’s efforts to decarbonize the energy sector, achieve its Net Zero goal, and implement Oman Vision 2040. Building on existing country data and infrastructure, this collaboration will create opportunities by utilizing the latest technologies in the field of geothermal exploration and ramp up activities in Oman’s clean energy stream. We are glad to work with SLB given the extensive global experience in this field,” said HE Salim Al Aufi, the Omani Minister of Energy and Minerals.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Diesel Price Sees Third Biggest Monthly Increase on Record
- Finland, Denmark And Sweden Leading Green Revolution
- Speculating on Freeport's Restart Is a Loser's Game
- USA Lays Blame for Tanker Attack
- Petronas Confirms Fire at Gas Pipeline
- Military Drills in Gas-Rich Algeria Put Focus on Russian Ties
- Solar Power To Overtake Onshore Wind In Latin America From 2023
- Germany Inaugurates First FLNG Terminal
- Turkish Move Adds Teeth to EU Sanctions on Russia Oil
- Nigeria To Build Its First-Ever Floating LNG Unit
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
- Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
- Encouraging Signs For Invictus At Mukuyu Well In Zimbabwe
- USA Adds Multiple Rigs
- Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
- Marathon Deal Exemplifies Dominant Theme of Post Covid Market
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech