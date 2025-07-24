SLB Scores NEP Carbon Storage Project Job

SLB said it will deploy its Sequestri carbon storage solutions portfolio, comprising technologies designed and qualified for developing carbon storage sites, to build six storage wells.

Global energy technology company Schlumberger NV (SLB) has secured a contract to develop a carbon storage site in the North Sea. The company said the contract was awarded by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), an incorporated joint venture between BP PLC, Equinor ASA, and TotalEnergies SE.

SLB said that NEP is developing both onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport the carbon dioxide (CO2) from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber. These projects are collectively known as the East Coast Cluster. SLB said the captured carbon will be safely stored under the North Sea.

SLB said it will utilize its Sequestri carbon storage solutions portfolio, comprising technologies designed and qualified for developing carbon storage sites, to build six storage wells. The project encompasses drilling, measurement, cementing, fluids, completions, wireline, and pumping services, the company said.

“Technologies and services tailored for carbon storage will play a critical role in shifting the economics and safeguarding the integrity of carbon storage projects before and after the FID”, Katherine Rojas, senior vice president of Industrial Decarbonization at SLB, said. “We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking CCS project in the UK, leveraging the proven carbon storage technologies in our Sequestri portfolio and our extensive expertise delivering complex CCS projects around the world”.

The NEP infrastructure is expected to play a vital role in helping the UK’s highest carbon-intensive industrial areas reach net-zero emissions. Through the Endurance saline aquifer and nearby storage facilities, NEP can provide storage for as much as one billion metric tons of CO2, SLB said. This infrastructure will facilitate the transportation and permanent storage of an initial four million metric tons of CO2 annually, with operations anticipated to commence in 2028.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com