SLB Scores Brazilian Ultra-Deepwater Contract from Petrobras

SLB secured a significant contract from Petrobras to provide services and technology for up to 35 ultra-deepwater wells in the Santos Basin.

Schlumberger NV (SLB) has secured a significant contract from Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) to provide services and technology for up to 35 ultra-deepwater wells in the strategically important Santos Basin. SLB said that the contract was awarded through a competitive tender process.

The wells, which are part of the second development of the Atapu and Sepia fields, target massive pockets of oil and gas beneath thick salt layers, located up to 2,000 meters below the ocean’s surface, SLB said in a media release.

SLB said it will deploy advanced electric completions technologies and digital solutions to provide accurate, real-time production insights. This aims to enhance reservoir management and optimize the extraction of these difficult-to-access resources.

"This will help Petrobras drive greater reliability, system uptime, and production performance in those fields, supporting Brazil's energy security and economic growth ambitions", Paul Sims, president of Production Systems at SLB, said.

The completions work is scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and will feature advanced services and technology from SLB’s completions portfolio, such as SLB's Electris high-flow-rate interval control valves, which are designed to increase production control and recovery from geologically complex, high-flow-rate wells.

This work follows another major contract awarded to the SLB OneSubsea™ joint venture by Petrobras for the Atapu and Sepia fields in 2024, which includes standardized, pre-salt subsea production systems and related services.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com