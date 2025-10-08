SLB, SBM Enter Into Exclusive Digital Alliance

'This exclusive alliance with SBM Offshore marks a pivotal moment in offshore assets production and recovery', Rakesh Jaggi, President, Digital and Integration, SLB, said.

SLB and SBM Offshore announced, in a recent joint statement, an agreement “to enter into an exclusive digital alliance to optimize the performance of offshore production systems”.

The companies noted in the statement that the alliance “brings together SLB’s digital and domain expertise in subsurface, subsea, surface production and recovery with SBM Offshore’s digital and full FPSO lifecycle capabilities”. SLB and SBM added in the statement that they “will leverage their respective digital capabilities to create an AI-powered digital ecosystem that enhances FPSO digital asset management - improving uptime performance and reducing total cost of ownership for offshore operators”.

The digital ecosystem will integrate SBM Offshore’s operational workflows, data, and lifecycle expertise with SLB’s digital technologies, including its OptiSite solutions which are enabled by Cognite Data Fusion as part of SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform, the companies said in the statement, adding that, “once fully realized, the digital ecosystem will empower offshore asset operators - across operations, maintenance, and engineering - to proactively identify and resolve emerging challenges before they escalate”.

This will be achieved through real-time, contextualized insights drawn from the full asset infrastructure, including subsea wells, risers, flowlines and topside systems workflows, according to the statement, which noted that, “by integrating intelligence across domains, the ecosystem will enable more efficient and agile decision-making throughout the lifecycle of offshore production”.

In the statement, Rakesh Jaggi, President, Digital & Integration, SLB, said, “this exclusive alliance with SBM Offshore marks a pivotal moment in offshore assets production and recovery”.

“By integrating decades of operational data and domain expertise through SLB’s scalable digital platform, we’re not only unlocking actionable insights - we are optimizing the FPSO value chain to enhance asset performance,” Jaggi added.

“Together, we are committed to delivering measurable value and operational excellence to our customers,” Jaggi continued.

Olivier Icyk, Chief Business Officer, SBM Offshore, said in the statement, “this strategic alliance with SLB is a natural evolution of our digital strategy and mirrors our ambition to digitalize the FPSO operations”.

“Together with SLB, we combine complementary industry-leading expertise, experience, data driven work processes and proven services and technologies which will enhance further full field optimization, thanks to this unique vertical integration from reservoir to FPSO,” Icyk added.

Rigzone asked the companies if the agreement will lead to job losses or the creation of new jobs at SLB and SBM. The companies have not responded to Rigzone at the time of writing.

Also this month, SBM announced on its website a partnership with Cognite “to accelerate AI and data collaboration to optimize floating production operations”.

“This new initiative deploys the Cognite industrial AI and data platform across SBM Offshore’s entire Brazilian fleet, leveraging unified AI and data to significantly enhance operational efficiency and fuel further innovation in floating production systems,” this SBM statement said.

“Over the past 18 months, SBM Offshore has worked with Cognite to establish a robust, AI-ready data foundation using Cognite Data Fusion,” it added.

“Now, SBM will scale the platform to unify and standardize fragmented datasets from across the full asset lifecycle. From engineering to operations, it provides teams with instant access to actionable insights, eliminating manual data consolidation and creating a consistent, shared understanding across the fleet,” it continued.

Back in August, SBM announced a joint initiative with Ambipar “to develop ground-breaking robotic solution for tank cleaning on oil platforms”.

“The new approach, resulting from collaboration between the two companies, will implement technology to use remotely operated robots to carry out the process in a safe way, dramatically reducing confined space risks and potential casualties,” that SBM statement noted.

In a statement posted on its site back in August, SLB announced that it and AIQ “will closely collaborate to advance AIQ’s continued development and deployment of its ENERGY agentic AI solution across ADNOC’s subsurface operations”.

“Our collaborations with AIQ have already delivered innovative solutions, and now we are supporting the building of the foundation for the next era of intelligent energy operations together with AIQ’s ENERGY,” Jaggi said in this statement.

“This agentic AI solution is set to drive long-term value and operational resilience across ADNOC’s energy value chain,” Jaggi added.

Also in August, SLB announced in a statement posted on its site that it had acquired Stimline Digital AS, which it described as “a leading cloud-based software company for the energy sector specializing in well intervention”.

“Stimline Digital’s IDEX platform provides operators with a powerful visualization canvas and collaborative environment to optimize the planning and execution of well intervention operations,” SLB said in this statement.

“Powered by AI, the application enables operators to efficiently standardize digital workflows through all phases of interventions, from planning through to real-time execution and post-job analysis,” it added.

SLB describes itself on its website as a global technology company driving energy innovation for a balanced planet. SBM describes itself on its site as a leader in Floating Production Storage & Offloading systems, “exploring new frontiers like floating wind and carbon-cutting tech with expert capabilities and a unique, full-lifecycle value proposition”.

