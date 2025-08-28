SLB OneSubsea Bags Fram South EPC Job

OneSubsea will deliver all-electric subsea production systems for 12 wells in the Fram Sor project offshore Norway.

Global energy technology company Schlumberger NV (SLB) said its joint venture with Aker Solutions ASA and Subsea7 SA, OneSubsea, secured an engineering, procurement, and construction contract from Equinor ASA. SLB said it will deliver all-electric subsea production systems for 12 wells in the Fram Sor project offshore Norway.

The award recognizes a collaborative year-long front-end engineering design phase in which Equinor and SLB OneSubsea jointly advanced the project, ending with a development plan and final investment decision (FID).

As part of the EPC scope, SLB OneSubsea will supply four subsea templates and 12 all-electric subsea trees, removing the need for hydraulic fluid from the host platform and minimizing topside modifications. This strategy offers a cost-effective solution while preserving topside space for future expansion projects in the area, SLB said.

“Fram Sor is a breakthrough project for our industry, marking the first large-scale all-electric subsea production system”, Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea, said. “Not only do all-electric subsea solutions significantly reduce topside needs to make large-scale tiebacks such as the Fram Sor development possible, but they also hold the key to unlock more marginal resources through their reduced footprint and simplified operations”.

The project is envisioned as a subsea tieback to the Troll C platform in the North Sea.

SLB said the contract is subject to the regulatory approval of the plan for development and operations.

