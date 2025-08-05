SLB Launches Well Logging Derisking Platform

Global energy technology company Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has unveiled an autonomous logging platform, OnWave. The company said in a media release that the platform enables more efficient and reliable acquisition of formation evaluation measurements in any well condition.

This technology autonomously collects multiple high-fidelity measurements downhole without using a wireline unit or cable. SLB said that the OnWave platform’s cable-free design allows for deployment in less than half the time of traditional wireline systems.

It also supports drill pipe rotation and mud circulation during logging, improving well safety and reducing the risk of stuck pipe events, SLB said.

“The OnWave platform marks the beginning of a new era in formation evaluation”, Frederik Majkut, president of Reservoir Performance at SLB, said. “By streamlining how we gather high-fidelity measurements downhole, we are opening up key opportunities for our customers to integrate data-driven decision making into their workflows across the well life cycle - from exploration through to production and recovery”.

The OnWave platform can be deployed in any well trajectory without requiring onsite SLB crew; it carries out downhole tasks that would usually be done manually by engineers on the surface, such as acquiring borehole measurements and conducting data quality checks.

Additionally, SLB said the platform ensures the tool's position and functionality downhole by maintaining continuous communication with the surface - something that most traditional cableless logging platforms lack. This guarantees confidence in the quality of data acquisition and prevents the need for remedial logging runs, the company said.

SLB said OnWave has been implemented in various basins, including those in the United States and the Middle East, showcasing substantial efficiency improvements in complex well trajectories.

In South Texas, the platform decreased the time taken to reach the total depth of a well from several hours to merely 27 minutes, a reduction of 70 percent compared to traditional deployment methods. By processing measurements on the surface, the system provided high-quality integrated petrophysics and acoustic insights, allowing the E&P operator to enhance stimulation and completion designs while mitigating risks in asset field development, SLB said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com