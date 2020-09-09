SLB in Major Deal with IBM and Red Hat

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) has announced a 'major' collaboration with IBM and Red Hat to accelerate digital transformation across the oil and gas industry.

The joint initiative will provide global access to Schlumberger’s exploration and production cloud-based environment and cognitive applications by leveraging IBM’s hybrid cloud technology, built on the Red Hat OpenShift container platform, Schlumberger revealed.

Collaborative development will initially focus on two areas, Schlumberger highlighted – the private, hybrid or multi-cloud deployment of the DELFI cognitive E&P environment enabled by Red Hat OpenShift and the delivery of the first hybrid cloud implementation of the OSDU data platform.

“By expanding market access to the DELFI environment we take a major step forward on the journey to establishing the open and flexible digital environment our industry needs,” Olivier Le Peuch, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Schlumberger, said in a company statement.

“Our collaboration with IBM and Red Hat complements our established digital partnerships to produce an industry-first solution to overcome our customers’ challenges. Together, we are enabling seamless access to a hybrid cloud platform in all countries across the globe for deployment in any basin, for any operator,” he added.

Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM, said, “the logic, purpose and differentiation of all businesses can now be rendered in code, which is why digital innovation has become the most powerful way to drive transformation and hybrid cloud is the lever that unleashes it”.

“Together with Schlumberger, we are empowering a much broader group of participants to play a role in driving that transformation and helping the energy industry solve some of the world’s toughest challenges to emerge stronger,” Krishna added.

Paul Cormier, the president and CEO of Red Hat, said, “the energy industry is transforming as organizations look for efficient new ways to power their operations, adopt digital technologies to create a competitive advantage and innovate and integrate workflows to make faster and better decisions”.

“A hybrid cloud foundation built on open source offers the flexibility, acceleration and innovation this digital transformation requires,” he added.

Prior to Schlumberger’s latest announcement, the company said it, IBM and Red Hat had successfully piloted the new hybrid cloud deployment of the DELFI environment on Red Hat OpenShift.

Schlumberger describes itself as the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. Employing around 85,000 people all over the world, Schlumberger reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.

