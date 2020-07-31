SLB Cutting Thousands of Jobs
Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
Bloomberg reported that Schlumberger is cutting one-fifth of its workforce. The company employed 105,000 people as of the end of last year.
Frac is Back
U.S. fracking is set for its first monthly rise this year, according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that new fracking operations in the country are on track to grow above 400 wells in July after dropping to a bottom of 325 wells in June.
Exxon Loses World No 2 Energy Firm Title
Bloomberg highlighted that Reliance Industries Ltd. passed Exxon Mobil Corp. to become the world’s #2 energy company.
Trump Heads to Texas
U.S. President Donald Trump headed to Texas this week. He looked to energy barons to help jump start his re-election campaign, according to Bloomberg.
Murphy Contracts Drillship for 10 GOM Wells
Murphy Oil Corp. secured the Pacific Sharav drillship for 10 firm wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
Texas has lost over 39,000 direct oil and natural gas jobs in the first half of 2020, according to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners (TIPRO) Association’s latest mid-year energy report.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
